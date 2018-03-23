Auburn BPW Approves Upgrade in Network Security System March 8

Upgrading the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) network security system was approved Thursday night, March 8.

A three-year subscription with FortiGate was approved at $2,395. It includes installation. Dave Hunter, general manager, said FortiGate was recommended by WRK, the current contractor. The current services through SonicWALL expire as of Sunday, April 1.

The utility’s present unit is among those SonicWALL will be discontinuing its support offering in June 2019.

FortiGate has been ranked as the top network security system by Information Technology Central Station. The BPW’s SonicWALL unit is seventh overall.