Auburn BPW Approves Electrical Distribution System Upgrading

Improvements to the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) electrical system and power plant were approved Tuesday, Nov. 7. The board has discussed the proposal the previous three months.

Voltage conversion, line rebuilds and an improved substation are included. Anticipated cost is $3.5 million over three years. Dave Hunter, general manager, said it will be financed from the utility’s reserves. While there is no exact time frame currently, he said the project may start in early spring 2018.