Auburn BPW Approves Economic Development Electric Rate Rebate For FAST Global Solutions Industry

An economic development rate rebate for FAST Global Solutions was approved Thursday, Sept. 13, by the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW).

FAST Global Solutions (FAST) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Ariens Company’s Auburn manufacturing plant. FAST is projecting to increase its load and it also hopes to potentially meet the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Special Power Project No. 6 economic development rate rebate requirements. Special power projects are new industrial customers which are modifying or increasing their loads.

Dave Hunter, general manager, said a customer will have two years from the time BPW submits the application to meet the criteria. Hunter said the customer also needs to sustain it.

