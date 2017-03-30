Auburn 7-8 Band Earns ‘1’ Rating At Crete Festival

The Auburn seventh and eighth grade band received a 1 rating Thursday, March 23, at the Crete Middle School band festival.

Three instrumentalists earned a 1+ on their solos: Sam Ackerman, Paige Aue and Justin Vanderboegh. Ben Hanika is Auburn Public Schools director of bands.

Monday, April 10, is the spring middle school music concert at 7 p.m. at the senior high school gymnasium. The fifth through eighth grade bands and the sixth through eighth grade choirs will perform.

