Auburn’s Town and Country Veterinary Clinic Celebrates Its Achieving AAHA Accreditation

The Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Auburn celebrated receiving its accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) at its office on July 22.

“It’s a really huge honor,” said Kristin Bohling, the clinic’s owner and lead doctor of veterinary medicine. “Very few rural practices actually achieve this.”

The AAHA is the only organization that accredits animal veterinary hospitals in the US and Canada. Only 12 to 15 percent of veterinary hospitals in the US and Canada are accredited by AAHA, according to the association’s official website.

