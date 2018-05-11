Arbor Day Foundation Retains Auburn, Julian and Stella as Tree City USA

Auburn, Julian and Stella are continuing their Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation.

2018 marks the 42nd consecutive year Auburn was recognized on its residents’ commitment to effective urban forest management. Stella received the honor for the 25th time. The distinction was earned by Julian for the 11th year.

The achievement was made possible by meeting the program’s four requirements. They are: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Auburn is the longest continuous Tree City USA in the Cornhusker State and one of 17 across the nation.

Statistics from the regional municipalities are as follows:

Auburn: Forestry expenditures of $17,939.07; 49 trees planted; 55 trees pruned and 34 trees removed.

