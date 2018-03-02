APS Receiving Sixpence School-Child Care Partnership Grant

Auburn Public Schools (APS) will receive a $200,000 annual grant over the next few years. The School-Child Care Partnership grant allows the district to expand its Sixpence Early Learning program which began at APS Oct. 1, 2015.

Kevin Reiman, APS superintendent, announced at the Monday, Feb. 12 Board of Education meeting if children between birth and age 3 are better prepared to enter school, it results in long-term benefits.

