APS Policy on State Qualifying Athletic Teams/ Individuals to Be Considered at Dec. 11 Meeting

Input is being sought on a proposed policy regarding Auburn Public Schools (APS) athletic teams and individuals advancing to state competition.

Monday, Dec. 11, the APS Board of Education will vote on adopting it.

When a team or individual qualifies for state, the district will do the following:

Supply school transportation. A request for a charter bus/transportation must be approved by the administration as well as the head coach. The school will contribute what it would have cost to take school transportation to the event.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/