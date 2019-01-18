APS Board Meets Jan. 9 in Crowded Chambers And Suspends Supt. Reiman with Pay; Monday, January 21st Employment Hearing Scheduled

In special session Wednesday, Jan. 9, the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education unanimously approved suspending Superintendent Kevin Reiman with pay.

The school board announced it would not be commenting on any specific information to the public or media. Before taking action, the board noted it was elected to govern, and had not been asked to be put in or create the issue. The public and media were asked to allow the board to proceed. Additionally, it was posted outside the board room that no public comments would be taken during the session.

The meeting at the Central Office board room was standing room only, with about 90 persons attending. That number included staff, students and community members. Many were displaying signs We Support Kevin Reiman. There was also a sign proclaiming We Are a Family while promoting The Bulldog Way. The latter emphasizes all students striving for excellence.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/