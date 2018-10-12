APS Board of Education Renews Gym Lease with Wellness Center

Monday, Oct. 8, the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education approved renewal of the Wellness Center of Nemaha County gymnasium lease. The meeting was at the Center for Achievement and Transitional Services at Peru State College (PSC). The cost will be $7,000 starting Tuesday, Oct. 9 continuing through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

That is a decrease from the $9,000 fee during 2017-2018. APS leases the center’s gymnasium from 3:45 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The agreement also includes use of the dance room by Auburn Bulldog cheerleaders to practice. In 2017-2018, the school district used the facility 252 hours and 40 hours during summer vacation. Dr. Michael Zaruba and Ryan Jones, board president, negotiated with Katy Billings and Derek Hemmingsen of the Wellness Center board. Zaruba called it a productive meeting, thanking Billings and Hemmingsen for working with the school district. Jones said the agreement is best for the school district, Wellness Center and community.

“We are all facing challenges to make sure we are prudent with our tax dollars. This gives us a good opportunity to utilize (the facility’s) gymnasium to the best of our ability while being good stewards of dollars,” Zaruba noted. Proclamations, NASB Delegate

