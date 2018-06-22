APS Board Approves Buying 70 Laptop Computers for Teachers

There will be no change in breakfast and lunch prices in Auburn Public Schools (APS) during the 2018-2019 school year. The Board of Education at its Monday, June 11, meeting in Julian accepted the administration’s recommendation to keep prices the same.

Breakfast remains at $1.95 across the board. Lunch will be $2.60 for pre-kindergarteners through fifth graders, $2.90 for grades six through 12 and $3.50 for adults. Breakfast and adult lunches were last increased in 2017-2018. The last increase in student lunches was during 2016-2017.

