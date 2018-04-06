April 10 Blood Drive at Peru State College Student Center
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
You will have an opportunity to help save lives Tuesday, April 10 at Peru State College.
An American Red Cross blood donation opportunity will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Student Center at 600 Hoyt St. Make an appointment to donate the gift of life by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/