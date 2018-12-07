Applying to Obtain 2019-20 Juvenile Services Funding Approved Nov. 28 By Nemaha County Commissioners

The Nemaha County Commissioners on Wednesday, Nov. 28, signed a memorandum of understanding to obtain juvenile services aid program funds. The agreement covers from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Nemaha County’s new match of $2,619 is $243 less than the 2018-2019 match of $2,862. Laura Osborne, project director of the four-county juvenile services, told the county officials the reduced matching amount is because less funding will be available. County matches are based on the 2010 U.S. Census population between ages 12 to 18.

Johnson County Commissioners have accepted the memorandum. Osborne met with Pawnee County Commissioners Tuesday, Dec. 4 and is appearing at the Richardson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Dec. 11. Osborne administers everything except diversion. Maxine Schatz is the diversion instructor. The application needs submission to the Nebraska Crime Commission by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Richardson is the lead county and fiscal agent. It will be the sixth year of applying to obtain funds.

Osborne said she is pleased school district representatives work with the four-county juvenile justice team. The team includes County Judge Curtis Maschman; and representatives of county attorneys, school districts, probation offices and Blue Valley Behavioral Health. She thanked Marvin Bohling, District 3 commissioner and Bob Hutton, District 1 commissioner who have represented Nemaha County on the team. Both leave office in January.

