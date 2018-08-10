Al Kilgore Award of Excellence Presented To Nancy Fuller

Nancy Fuller was recently presented the Al Kilgore Award of Excellence from the Nebraska Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (NASCD). Fuller retired at the end of June after more than 40 years with Auburn Public Schools (APS). Most recently she was the district’s director of school improvement and curriculum.

She was recognized for making a meaningful and substantial impact on public education in the Cornhusker State, noted Josh Fields, president of the state association. Fields is superintendent at Seward Public Schools.

Colleagues described Fuller as “someone who is not only an amazing educator and leader, but also an incredible person who is a friend and mentor to many. She has always gone above and beyond with high expectations for herself in order to serve others.

