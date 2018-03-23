Airstream Heating and Cooling New Business of Three Auburn Residents

Three Auburn area residents have been operating Airstream Heating and Cooling since Tuesday, Jan. 16. Chris Maher, Tim Ommert and James Longfellow are serving residents of the surrounding area.

“It’s gone really well,” Maher proclaimed. “We’ve had a pretty good show of support,” Longfellow noted.

Maher grew up at Valley, near Omaha graduating from Valley High School (now Douglas County West). He attended Peru State College before earning an online degree in criminal justice from Kaplan University. He worked eight years in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning field at Valley before relocating to Auburn, where he has lived 12 to 13 years. Maher noted having family in the area who attended school as well as living at Peru attracted him to the area.