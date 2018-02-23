Airport Authority Incumbents File Before Last Week’s Deadline

The three incumbents on the Auburn Airport Authority filed for re-election just preceding the Thursday, Feb. 15 deadline.

Rory Mason will be a candidate for a four-year term. Running for six-year terms will be Steven Schulte and Michael Zaruba. All are from Auburn.

Another incumbent filing before the deadline was Beth Kernes-Krause of Julian for the Auburn Public Schools Board of Education.

Also filing were Jana Gerdes of Johnson, Democratic candidate for Nemaha County Treasurer and Gregory Cook of Auburn, Republican candidate for Nemaha County Commissioner District 3. Cook will face incumbent Marvin Bohling in the Tuesday, May 15 primary election.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/