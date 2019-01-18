2018 Temperatures Averaged Below Normal; Precipitation Exceeded Norm

2018 averaged 1.4 degrees below normal. Eight months during the year averaged below normal with both April and November tying for the coldest on record. While in contrast, May was the warmest on record. The warmest reading for the year was 101 degrees on May 26th, the only triple digit reading of the year while normally there are three. There were 48 afternoons in excess of 90 degrees, 10 more than normal. May recorded 14 days in the 90s, which is twice the normal number.

In 2018 there were 48 days with maximums at or below freezing, compared to 33 which is normal. There were three such days in April, which normally happens only once in nearly 20 years and eight occurred in November which normally only has two that cold. There were 153 daily minimums at or below freezing, 24 more than normal. April had 19 such days compared to a normal of six, while November had 26, eight more than normal. The coldest reading of 2018 was -23 degrees on January 1st. There were 15 subzero readings, five more than normal. November recorded a minimum of -1, while subzero readings only regularly occur once per decade during that month.

