2018 Residential Lighting Contest Winners Announced by Auburn Chamber of Commerce

Fri, 12/28/2018 - 5:00am

CAPTURING FIRST place in the Auburn Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Christmas lighting contest is Micah and Sarah Bogdanoff. They live at 2406 R St. The family moves up from its third place prize during 2017. The winners were announced by Tonia Greiner, the Chamber’s executive director.

 

