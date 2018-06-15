2018 Auburn Swim Team Photo

2018 AUBURN AQUA DAWGS

Swim Team gathered for a team photo prior to their meet Saturday morning June 9 at the Auburn Municipal pool. Members pictured are: (front row, L-R): Stevie Thomas, Jack Johnson, Elizabeth Tut, DJ Chatman, Celia Neal, Wyatt Cook, Philip Piotrowski, Rhett Neal, Gatlin Gerking, Beau Thomas, Toby Rieger, Lexie Cook, Tabby Nester. Middle Row: Erika Siebold, Doe Shefferd, Kyra Becker, Olivia Swanson, Calee Kling, Allie Gerking, Tayana Rieger, Matt Rieger, Miranda Rieger, Ashlynn Vaughn. Back Row: Hunter Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Madison Meade, Hannah Curry, Abigail Neal, SuMaya Rieger Not pictured: Charlotte and Riley Dickerson, Cory Neumeister, Emery and Jayden Taylor, Hadley Mazzulla, Alexa and Hailey Janssen, Josie, Lauren and Livia Stutheit, Barett and Tayber Rademacher, Matthew Rickenbach, Emma Dunekacke, Erica Ehlers, Gretchen Paschal, Dakota, Denise and Skylar Reiman, Justin Critser, Logan Sierks, Colin and Zackariah Haynes, Adde Winkelman, Brena and Kyle Davis, Chloe Weeks, James Arms, Caitlyn and Sean Milliken. Swim Team coaches are James and Amanda Neal

