2017-2018 Budget and Tax Requests Approved by APS Board of Education

Monday, Sept. 11, the 2017-2018 Auburn Public Schools (APS) budget and tax request resolution were approved by the Board of Education.

No public input was presented at hearings preceding the regular school board meeting. Only school board members and administrators were present.

The tax request for the general fund will be $6,429,125.19, which is less than $6,443,022.16 in 2016-2017. For the kindergarten through 12th grade bond fund, APS is asking $301,010.10, in contrast to $243,877.78 last year.

The district is requesting $128,423.23 for the special building fund, while in 2016-2017 APS asked for $116,665.41.

All tax rates listed below are per $100 valuation. They will be: 1.034855 for the general fund, compared to 1.031326 last year; 0.052607 for the kindergarten through 12th grade bond fund, the 2016-2017 rate was 0.042406 and 0.020671 for the special building fund, last year’s was 0.018674.

Total tax rates for APS patrons paying on the bond will be 1.1081 in 2017-2018. Last year it was 1.0924. It remains less than the 1.1399 during the 2011-2012 school year, which was the first year Kevin Reiman served as APS superintendent. The district’s total tax rate for patrons not paying on the bond will be 1.0556 in 2017-2018, compared to 1.0500 in 2016-2017. That comprises 8 percent of the district’s assessed value.

