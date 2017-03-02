LCC’s Late Rally Forces Eagles Into Wait and See If State Tourney Appearance Will Happen This Year

The Johnson-Brock Boys Basketball Team got off to a slow start against Lourdes Central Catholic in the D1-1 Subdistrict Finals and lost 58-48. While scoring was close in quarter two, the Eagles came back after halftime and outscored the Knights 21-7 in the third period. In the final quarter, Lourdes put the game out of reach by taking a 22-7 scoring advantage.

