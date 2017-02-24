Three Bulldogs Wrestled in NSAA Championships At Omaha; Johnny Gill Earned Sixth Place Medal

Bulldog Coach Mark Oliver had the following comments about the three students representing Auburn High School at the Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CenturyLink Center in Auburn:

“The state wrestling tournament came to a close with one Auburn wrestler atop the medal stand. Johnny Gill came storming back after a disappointing first round loss to record three consecutive pins to reach the medal stand! It was a great run and it was awesome to witness. It was so satisfying to see Johnny reach his goal of wrestling on Saturday and getting that medal hung around his neck! Johnny used his killer cradle to dispatch three straight highly rated foes! Johnny ends his career as the all-time win leader with 143 total wins for Auburn High.

