Mead Clips Johnson- Brock 40-39 in Regular Season Finale

The Johnson-Brock Eagles entered the Class D1-1 subdistricts with a 16-6 record. Friday night, Feb. 17, the Eagles lost 39-40 to Class D-2 Mead in their final regular season game at Johnson.

Johnson-Brock trailed 15-20 at halftime but outscored the Raiders 24 to 20 in the second half. Mead takes a 16-5 record into its subdistrict.

Ty Hahn was the only Eagle scoring in double figures tallying 10 points. Jaxson Balm added 9, including 3 of 3 in 2-point goals. Trey Stutheit scored 7; Tanner Ebeler and Cole Fossenbarger, 5 each; Dylan Rowe 2 and Ben Bohling 1. The Eagles made 10 of 20 from 2-point range, 50 percent; hitting 5 of 20 treys, 25 percent; while connecting of 4 of 8 from the free throw line, 50 percent. Rowe was successful on both of his free throw attempts.

