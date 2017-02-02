Lady Eagles Edge Sterling 28-25 to Advance in Jan. 30 Pioneer Tournament Play

Tuesday night, Jan. 31, the Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles played Lourdes Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Pioneer Conference Tournament. Johnson-Brock, sixth seed advanced with a 28-25 win over 11th seed Sterling Monday night, Jan. 30 at Sterling. The Lady Eagles improved to 9-8 while Sterling fell to 4-15. Lourdes, third seed had a 13-5 record entering its first tournament contest. The Jan. 31 winner plays the winner of Diller-Odell, second seed and Tri County, seventh seed Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. at Pawnee City High School. Diller-Odell entered its game with a 13-2 record while Tri County was 7-11.