Johnson-Brock Boys Third in Pioneer Conference Tourney

The Johnson-Brock girls’ and boys’ basketball teams each went 2-1 in last week’s Pioneer Conference tournament. The Eagles captured third place. After a 60-47 win over Sterling Tuesday night, Jan. 31; the boys were edged 40-41 by Lourdes Central Catholic Thursday night, Feb. 2. The Johnson- Brock boys then routed Southern 72-30 Saturday, Feb. 4. The Eagles are 14-5 entering the next to last week of their regular season.

