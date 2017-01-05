Five Bobcat Teams on Track For Scholar Team Status

Five of the eight Peru State athletic teams eligible for NAIA Scholar Team status at the end of the academic year are on track to earn the honor following the first semester. In addition, the Bobcat cheerleading team is ahead of the threshold required to receive the recognition. The NAIA requires a team to have a composite 3.0 grade point average (gpa) which reflects all members of a team who were certified during that academic semester for eligibility purposes.

