Eagles Nip Falls City Sacred Heart at Home; Win at Pawnee City Preceding Pioneer Conference Tournament

The Johnson-Brock Eagles continue their winning ways entering this week’s Pioneer Conference tournament. The Eagles raised their season record to 12-4 following one home and one away win last week. Thursday night, Jan. 26, the Eagles edged the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish 50-47 at Johnson. The Johnson-Brock boys raised their season record to 11-4 while dropping the Irish to 13-3.

