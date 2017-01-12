Eagles Girls and Boys Sweep Basketball Games at Sterling and Weeping Water; Split at Falls City High

The Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles took a 6-4 record to the MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice. The Eagles entered the tournament with a 5-3 record. Johnson-Brock basketball teams swept Tuesday, Jan. 3 games with Sterling. The Eagles girls won 47-31, followed by the boys’ convincing 65-36 victory. Thursday, Jan. 5, the girls lost 29-32 at Falls City while the boys won 60- 46. Saturday, Jan. 7, the girls edged Weeping Water 52-51 with the boys routing the home team 75-22.

