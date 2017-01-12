Bulldog Wrestling Team Runners-up in Tri-County Dual Tournament

Auburn High School Wrestlers finished second place in the Jan. 6-7 Tri-County Dual Invitational. The Bulldogs captured another runner-up team trophy on Saturday as they finished 7-2. Coach Mark Oliver said, “We wrestled well both days. We picked up a lot of matches and wins and it should prove to give us a real shot in the arm for the next week. Johnny Gill and Jalen Maher both finished first and Drew Keller, DeAngelo Aldana, and Kole Ligouri placed second. Rob Liles and Trenton Ford finished third.”