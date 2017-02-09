Bulldog Wrestlers Won ECNC Tournament Title

Friday, Feb. 3 marked the East Central Nebraska Conference Invitational. While this is a conference wrestling tournament, the conference can invite an extra school to come and wrestle. So if a team or a wrestler from a non ECNC school wins, they are the tournament champion. The team or wrestler from the ECNC (if they didn’t get actual first place in the tournament) is declared the ECNC Champion.

