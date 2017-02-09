Bulldog Girls Take Third Place in ECNC Tournament; Will Finish Regular Season Play This Week

The Auburn Bulldogs girls basketball team placed third in last week’s East Central Nebraska Conference (ECNC) tournament. After losing 28-39 to Malcolm Thursday night, Feb. 2 the Bulldogs defeated Elmwood-Murdock 57-35 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4. The Auburn girls are 17-4 entering the final week of the regular season.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/