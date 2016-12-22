Bulldog Girls Romp 62- 22 Over Freeman; Will Host Yutan on Dec. 22

The Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball team raised its record to 4-1 Monday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs romped over Freeman 62-22 at home. Freeman dropped to 2-4 on the season. Leading Auburn was Ashley Teten with 18 points. Meg Rieschick also scored in double figures with 11. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were: Sydnie Reeves 9; Sydney Golladay 8; Allie Binder 7; Mollie Grant 6 and Emma Goering 3. Auburn shot 18 of 42 from 2-point range, 43 percent; made 6 of 10 treys, 60 percent while connecting on 8 of 15 free throws, 53 percent. Freeman shot 9 of 20 from 2-point range, 45 percent; made its only trey and was 1 of 2 from the free throw line, 50 percent.