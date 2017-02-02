Bulldog Girls Lose to Louisville 59-40, Defeat Hosted Southern Raiders 48-40

The Bulldog varsity girls basketball team split last week games. Auburn lost to 15-1 Louisville 59-40 on Jan. 24 but came back to beat 7-10 Southern by a score of 48-40 on Jan. 26. Scoring by Quarters: Louisville 15-20-17-7--59 Auburn High 9-12-9-10-40 Auburn Scoring: Allie Binder 6, Meg Rieschick 8, Ashley Teten 4, Sydnie Reeves 10, Mollie Grant 2, Sydney Golliday 7, Addie Gyhra 3.