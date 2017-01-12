Bulldog Girls Defeated Ashland-Greenwood, HTRS and Nebraska City First Week of January

The Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball team raised its season record to 10-1 with three victories to open the new year. Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Auburn girls won 73-27 at Ashland-Greenwood. Thursday, Jan. 5, at home the Bulldogs romped 55-26 over Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer (HTRS). Saturday, Jan. 7, Auburn crushed Nebraska City 67-19.