Bulldog Boys Assured of Winning Record in Coach Weeks’ First Year Here; Beat JCC and Conestoga in Recent Games

The Auburn High School Varsity Boys Basketball Team finished regular season play with a 70-43 win at Johnson County Central on Feb. 17. The Bulldogs hoped that last Friday night’s success carried forward into this week’s C1-1 Subdistrict Tournament at Lourdes Central Catholic in Nebraska City.

Coach Jim Weeks said, “We got off to a great start with some pressure zone defense and some hot outside shooting. Our two seniors playing in their last regular season game both scored double figures. Skyler Hopper finished the game with 29 points and Sam Neiman scored 11.”

Weeks added, “It was a great jump start for the post season as the Bulldogs won convincingly and played very well together. Scoring 70 points is a positive sign as at times this season we have struggled making shots.

“The Bulldogs assured themselves of a winning season for first time since 2005 as they improved to 12-10 on the season. It was great to get the program started with a winning season, which is something these players wanted to do for the upcoming kids coming through the school,” he concluded.

