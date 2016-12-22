Bulldog Boys and Girls To Be Host of Dec. 29-30 Holiday Tournament

The schedule for the Auburn High School Holiday Basketball tournament was released Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. GIRLS Thursday, Dec. 29: Lourdes Central Catholic (Lourdes), second seed vs. Syracuse, third seed at 1 p.m. Auburn, top seed vs. Johnson County Central (JCC), fourth seed at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30: Losers at 1 p.m. and winners at 4:30 p.m. BOYS