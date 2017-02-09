THE AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS perform their routine during the recent home basketball game with Palmyra. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the squad is competing at the State Cheer and Dance Championships. It will be at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island. Wednesday, Feb. 8, the cheerleaders performed at halftime of the Peru State College Bobcat men’s basketball game with Graceland University.

