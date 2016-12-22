Auburn Boys Beat Freeman 69-45 at Home on Dec. 19th

Monday night, Dec. 19, the Auburn Bulldogs boys’ basketball team defeated Freeman 69-45 at home. Auburn raised its season record to 4-1 while Freeman evened its season mark at 3-3. Coach Jim Weeks’ Comments “We were able to bounce back from a tough loss last week (to Elmwood-Murdock). We battled adversity in the first half. We were down by seven points. Samuel Neiman hit a shot at the buzzer to tie the game going into halftime.

