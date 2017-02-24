1941-2017

Richard L. “Dick” Andrew, 75, of Nemaha, Nebraska was born September 15, 1941 in Auburn, Nebraska to Melvin and Donnabelle (Groff) Andrew. Dick grew up in Nemaha where he attended school and graduated from Nemaha High School.

On December 4, 1959, Richard was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Myers in Auburn, Nebraska. To this union three sons, Patrick, Michael, and David were born. Dick farmed in the Nemaha area for many years. He also worked in the maintenance department for MBPXL packing plant in Rock Port, Missouri until it closed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gun collecting, and anything to do outdoors.

Richard passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017, at the Sabetha Manor in Sabetha, Kansas having reached the age of 75 years, four months, and 29 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon and son David Andrew.

Richard is survived by his sons: Patrick Andrew and his wife Kathy of rural Brownville, Nebraska; Michael Andrew and his wife Janet of Auburn; a sister Donna Andrew of Brownville; many loved and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; motherin- law Erma Witter of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; brothers-in-law: David (Donna) Hill of North Branch, Minnesota; Doug (Sammy) Hill of Bellevue, Nebraska; sister-in-law Denise (Paul) Frank of Dallas, Texas; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside memorial services were held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the Nemaha Cemetery with Pastor Nate Powell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation.

