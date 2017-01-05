JUDITH L. DORSTE 1947-2016

Judith Lynne (Thompson) Dorste, one of four children of Ward and Grace (Fricke) Thompson, was born March 21, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended school in Papillion, Nebraska, where she graduated from high school. Judy went to Peru State College after high school, but left school to work. She completed her teaching degree in 1985. On January 21, 1967, Judy was united in marriage to Kent Dorste in the Peru Methodist Church. Except for a couple of years in Butte, they made their home in Auburn, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Jenny and Rosie. Prior to completing her degree, Judy worked as a cook at Nemaha County Hospital, Calvert Elementary School, and Pizza Hut in Auburn. She then served as a substitute teacher in schools all over southeast Nebraska. Judy was a mainstay of the Auburn Farmer’s Market, selling goods for many years. She was a very good knitter, and had started doing crochet work as well. While visiting one of her daughters in McCook, Nebraska, Judy was rushed to the hospital. She passed away at Community Hospital in McCook on Monday, December 26, 2016, having reached the age of 69 years, nine months, and five days. Her parents and sister Jan preceded her in death. Judy is survived by her husband Kent of Auburn; daughters Jenny and husband Jeff Vlas of Birmingham, Alabama; Rosie Dorste and Dan Arnold of McCook; grandchildren Morgan and Sullivan Arnold; brothers and sisters-inlaw Bill and LuAnn Thompson of Henderson, Iowa; Bob and Pat Thompson of Papillion; Karen Dorste of Omaha; niece Kim Dorste; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be Thursday, January, 5, 2017, 10:30 a.m., at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial of ashes will take place in Prairie Union Cemetery at Shubert at a later date. Visitation with no viewing will be at the funeral home Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.