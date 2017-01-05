EDNA MAE WANISKA 1928-2016

Edna Mae (Findlay) Waniska, 88, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born December 6, 1928 on a farm near Stella, Nebraska to John and Edna (Branek) Findlay. She was raised in Stella until 1932 when her family moved to a farm near Humboldt. Edna attended Pleasant Hill country school through the 8th grade and later graduated from Humboldt High School with the class of 1946. On February 22, 1947, Edna was united in marriage to Lloyd D. Waniska in Pawnee City, Nebraska. To this union four children Ralph, Joseph, Roger and Janet were born. Edna began teaching in 1947 at Pine Ridge country school north of Humboldt before moving to Hickman, Nebraska. Edna and Lloyd moved to Table Rock in 1949 and lived there until moving to a farm near Verdon in 1956. The couple raised cattle and farmed together on the farm near Verdon where Edna helped with all aspects of the farm. Edna loved flowers and had a special talent for raising them. She was very active in local flower shows receiving many first place and “Best of Show” ribbons. Edna enjoyed quilting and had made quilts for all of her children, grandchildren, and god children. She was a member of DAU, VFW Auxiliary and American Legion, and a member of the Dawson United Methodist Church. Edna became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt when she moved to Colonial Acres Nursing Home in 2010. Edna passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at the Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt having reached the age of 88 years and 21 days. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd, sons: Joseph, Roger, and Ralph Waniska, a brother Merrill Findlay, great-great step granddaughter Alelia Ann Umland, and brother-in-law Claude Kerl. Edna is survived by her daughter Janet Evans and her husband Gene of Panama City, Panama; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-step grandchildren; a sister Dorthy Kerl of Pawnee City; daughterin- law Shala Waniska of Gig Harbor, Wash.; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 30, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt, with Pastor Howard Blecha officiating. Interment was in the Stella Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.wherrymortuary.com Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, 207 Nemaha Street, Humboldt, Nebraska (402) 862-2915.