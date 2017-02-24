Street Improvements Plan, Legion Park Restroom/Concession Building Bid Okayed by Auburn City Council

Auburn City Council covered a variety of items during the Feb. 13 regular meeting.

The first order of business was a presentation by Mayor Scott Kudrna to former Fire Chief Randy Bennett. Kudrna presented an engraved ax to Bennett, who stepped down recently after serving more than 10 years as fire chief. Bennett remains on the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department and has been succeeded by Vaughn Severs.

Kudrna signed a proclamation designating March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in the city.

Speaking on behalf of the Auburn Eagles and Auburn Fire Department, Lee Conner requested permission to set off a fireworks display near the high school/middle school campus on Tuesday, July 4. Public seating will be on the school practice fields and the city park area east of the practice fields. Conner reported the display is insured through its fireworks distributor, Premier Pyrotechnics. The council approved the request and also made a $2,500 donation to the project with the money coming from keno funds.

Conner reported the display would take place on Friday, July 7th in case of inclement weather on the Fourth. He also said this year’s show should be another good one.

