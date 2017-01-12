Ronda Reid to Retire After 26 Years With Auburn Public Schools; Beth Kernes-Krause New Board Leader
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
David Swanson
The retirement of Ronda Reid was accepted Monday night, Jan. 9, by the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education. It is effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. A fifth grade teacher, Reid has taught 26 years in the district. She has been a teacher 33 years overall, also serving at Southeast Consolidated, Plattsmouth and Johnson-Brock.
