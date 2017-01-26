Phil Shaw, New BPW Board Member, Believes in Giving Back to Community

Everyone should give their time and invest in the community where they live, said Phil Shaw, new member of the Auburn Board of Public Works.

“I wasn’t aggressively seeking the position. Mayor Scott Kudrna asked me about it. He wanted somebody who would listen to both sides and make decisions with the people’s interests in mind. I told (the mayor) that is what I would do,” Shaw said a week following his first board meeting.

He took the oath of office Thursday, Jan. 12, succeeding Mac Erisman, whose term expired as of New Year’s Day.

