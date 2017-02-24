Peru State College to Hold Southeast Nebraska Career Fair on March 1st

Peru State College will host its annual Southeast Nebraska Career Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 in the Live Oak Room. The event is free and open to the public. Students and community members from across the region are encouraged to attend.

Career Fair Coordinator Jamie Eberly said, “This year, we are honored to have returning employers and new businesses registered! We hope there will be a fantastic turnout by students and the community.”

Eberly continues, “By attending the career fair, students and community members increase their professional network. They will also learn what skills and experiences that employers are looking for in future employees. It’s a wonderful opportunity for employers to meet Peru State students!”

