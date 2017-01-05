Peru State’s Borengasser Presented At Earlier Parasitology Conference

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on conferences which Peru State students attended in the fall of 2016. Four members of the Peru State College Biology Department attended the 47th Annual Meeting of the Rocky Mountain Society of Parasitologists at the Cedar Point Biological Station on Lake Ogallala, September 8-10. Approximately 70 parasitology students and faculty attended the conference with both students and faculty members presenting their research at the field station. Kiana Borengasser (Walanae, Hawaii), working with Dr. Rich Clopton, presented an oral presentation on her research entitled, “Gregarine Oocyst Production is a Function of Gametocyst Size.”

