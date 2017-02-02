Nonprofit Board Boot Camp Coming to Auburn Feb. 8th

Rural communities are supported by numerous nonprofits organized to manage local projects and events. It’s these projects that make Nebraska the good life. With every New Year comes a need for orienting new board members. While willing to serve in new leadership roles, many folks come onto boards with no familiarity or knowledge of how nonprofit organizations function let alone the legal requirements. Since rules and regulations governing nonprofits change, it’s also important seasoned board members be periodically updated.

