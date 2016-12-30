New Scoreboard Marks Start of Improvements at Tushla Field

When the Auburn Bulldog baseball team begins its second year in March, a new scoreboard will be in place at Tushla Field. Tuesday, Dec. 13, a new scoreboard was installed at the diamond. Kevin Reiman, Auburn American Legion baseball manager, said the unit was constructed and donated by Ariens Company. Ariens made the Tushla Field dome on the top of the structure.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/