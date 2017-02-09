New People to Contact When Seeking Burn Permit in Auburn Area

There are new people to contact regarding acquiring burn permits for property within the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department District. While Randy Bennett had been the contact person for the past decade, he concluded those responsibilities effective Jan. 10 and burn permits will now be issued by new Fire Chief Vaughn Severs and his assistant chiefs. Nebraska law calls for a statewide open burning ban on all bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires, and fires for the purpose of clearing land. The fire chief or a local fire department designee may waive the open burning ban in his or her jurisdiction when conditions are acceptable to the individual(s) in charge.

