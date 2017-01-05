Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Funds Repair of Marker

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) recently issued their first donation check from the Nebraska Marker Project fundraiser to repair a state historical marker commemorating a former Indian wars fort near Ravenna. Leslie Fattig, executive director of the foundation, presented Trevor Jones, executive director of the Nebraska State Historical Society, with a check for $1,800 for the marker’s restoration.

